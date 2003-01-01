CollegeFans.com is the place to find unique college gifts and gear.

Don't just get your loved ones another generic college tee-shirt. Think big and cool, show why your school rules.

Please find something new for you!!! Visit our new and expanded collegiate stores by clicking on one of the links to the left.

We have partnered up with Amazon which allows us to greatly expand the number of products we carry. Our selection of unique collegiate merchandise never seems to end!

Here are some great college gift ideas. Kick back, watch the big game, and support your school with our high quality collegiate products. Our wide selection of collegiate merchandise is suitable for the home or office. Show everyone on your block how much you love your school with a unique gift to yourself! You could buy something for someone special you know to share THE love of your school.

Sport your team's logo on the back of your truck or SUV with our custom college trailer hitch covers. Check out our selection of great college jewelry and picture frames.

Whether your team is the Kansas Jayhawks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Kentucky Wildcats, Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Kansas State Wildcats, or one of these other major universities, CollegeFans has the merchandise and gift ideas for you.

Our great service, helpful support, and punctual shipping will make your shopping experience the best it can be.

You can also visit our new Fishing Store at www.gonefishin.com .

Have fun!